Application open for Weakley County Director of Schools position

Following Director of Schools Randy Frazier’s recent announcement of plans to retire at the end of this school year, the Weakley County School Board is beginning the search process for the next Director of Schools.

Communications Director Erica Moore says the application to apply for the role is now open.

A Search Committee, made up of members of the School Board and the current Superintendent, is seeking a visionary leader that is highly qualified with significant experience to assume the role of Director of Schools for the district. The person selected by the Board will assume the position on or before July 1, 2023.

The application will be open until 12:00PM on Friday, March 10, 2023. After the submission window closes, completed applications will be reviewed by the Search Committee. The group will determine the applicants that will be invited to a preliminary interview. Candidates will be narrowed until final applicants are selected for a live interview that will be open to the public. Dates and times of live interviews will be communicated as they become available.

Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. The minimum qualifications for consideration include possession of a Master’s degree, Ed. S., Ed. D., or Ph.D. in education. Professional educator’s license and three years of successful experience in education leadership is also required. A full list of qualifications and duties of the role can be found on the application documents.

School Board Chairman Steve Vantrease urges all qualified participants who are interested to apply.

“We are strongly encouraging any and all qualified candidates to apply. This application is open to interested individuals from all over our region, State, and beyond. It’s the ultimate goal of the Search Committee to find the best possible candidate for the position, and our methodical approach to this interview process sets us up for success. The next Director of Schools has very big shoes to fill, but we have no doubt that a very skilled and qualified pool of candidates will apply to serve our communities in this essential role,” said Vantrease.

To view the application, selection criteria, qualifications, and duties, visit weakleycountyschools.com/schoolboard/directorsearch and scroll down to view the document links.

Interested applicants should follow the submission instructions provided on the documents.

Applicants with questions can reach out to Patricia Adams, Board Secretary, at (731) 364-2247.

(Erica Moore, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)