Application Period for Big Game Quota Hunts in Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application period for big game quota hunting is now underway.

Applications are now being accepted until July 27th for the Wildlife Management Area Big Game Quota Hunts, the regular elk, youth elk, and Wildlife Management Agency youth hunts.

Instruction sheets can be obtained, and applications made for the hunts at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office or online at www.gooutdoorstennessee.

Tennessee’s 14th gun elk hunt will be held October 8th-thru-the-14th, with seven individuals selected to participate.

Six of the participants will be selected through a computer drawing by the TWRA, with the seventh participant being the recipient of a permit that is donated and raffled.

The TWRA has also announced that Elk Quota Hunts applicants may now select up to four hunt choices with their tag, which is an increase from one choice in previous years.

Reports said the elk archery hunt dates are September 24th-thru-the-30th, and the Young Sportsman Hunt is October 1st-thru-the-7th.