Qualified Weakley County residents may begin applying for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program tomorrow.

The Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Agency will be taking applications for the program tomorrow from 9:00 until 2:00 at the Gateway Center on North Lindell Street in Martin.

The program helps low income households through direct energy payments to their energy provider.

Households with a total annual income below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines may be assisted.

Proof of gross household income is required to determine eligibility. Applicants must also submit a government ID, social security number verification for all household members, and a current utility company printout showing the last 12 months of usage at their current location.

Funding for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program is funded through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

