Applications are now being accepted to participate in the UT Martin WestStar Leadership Program’s class of 2019.

The WestStar program consists of eight specially designed seminar programs addressing contemporary major issues important to West Tennessee’s development. Each seminar takes place over one-and-a-half days.

The program begins December 11 with an opening one-day retreat and ends June 25, 2019, with an evening graduation ceremony.

Participants learn leadership skills and develop strategies to help communities solve problems and maximize potential.

For additional information or to apply, contact the WestStar Leadership Program at 731-881-7298 or visit utm.edu/weststar.

