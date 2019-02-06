Union City Council members have approved a plan to erect a sign for a former longtime Tennessee Department of Transportation employee.

City Manager Kathy Dillon told board members that the request to honor Union City’s Woody Emery came from State Representative Bill Sanderson.

The 74 year old Emery was a superintendent with the Department of Transportation and had 30 years of service.

He passed away on Monday, with funeral services set for Friday.

Following the presentation of the request, Council members voted unanimously to approve the signage on Section Line Road.