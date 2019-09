Tennessee deer hunters can go to the woods starting on Saturday.

The archery-only hunting season opens statewide for the first segment, which runs until October 25th.

A second bow hunting season in Tennessee will take place from October 28th thru November 8th.

Hunters in Obion, Lake, Weakley, Gibson and Dyer County are in Unit L in the state, and may take three antlerless deer per day.

Hunters may take only two antlered deer per year, and only one per day.