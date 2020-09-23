Hunters in Tennessee can go to the woods on Saturday, as archery hunting for deer opens statewide.

Saturday’s archery-only season will continue through October 30th, with the season to resume on November 2nd thru the 6th.

Hunters are reminded that they must possess the appropriate licenses and permits, while also obtaining permission from landowners on private land.

The antlerless deer bag limits for the archery-only season are four in Units A-thru-D, with a total of two antlered deer allowed for the entire season.