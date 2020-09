Deer hunters in Kentucky can go to the woods this weekend.

Archery season will begin on Saturday and will run through January 18th.

In 2019, 16,609 deer were taken across the state.

In the Purchase Region, Graves County hunters harvested 239 deer during the year with a bow and arrow, with Calloway County 157, Hickman County 56 and Fulton County 29.

Hunters in Kentucky are allowed to harvest only one antlered deer per year, with four antlerless deer allowed per the statewide permit.