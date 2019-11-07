The National Weather Service says the coldest weather of the Fall season is headed to the Ken-Tenn area.

An arctic front pushing down from Canada is expected to bring daytime highs next Tuesday and Wednesday in the low to mid-30’s, with overnight lows in the mid-teens.

Forecasters also say the local area could see some some frozen precipitation on Monday night, with single digit wind chill factors during the period.

Forecasters also say tonight’s overnight lows in the mid-20’s will be close to records set in the early 1990’s.