Area Animal Hospitals Benefit from Production of “Cats” in Union City

Four area animal hospitals have been awarded funds, following the latest production of “Cats” at the Union City Masquerade Theater.

Producers of “Cats” decided to partner with local animal shelters, to bring awareness to these facilities.

During recent performances of the show, donations were also collected, which brought the total contribution to $1,659.

Following the conclusion of the play, the Fulton Dog Pound, Wags and Whiskers, and Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue, were all awarded $553 to donate to the veterinary clinic of their choice.

Upon their acceptance of each shelter, the Paris Veterinary Clinic received $829.50, the Reelfoot Animal Hospital received $553 and the Mayfield Veterinary Clinic was awarded $276.50.

A photo of Masquerade Theater officials making the check presentations has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.