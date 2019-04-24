8th District Congressman David Kustoff announced the winners of the Congressional Artwork Competition this week.

During a stop at the West Tennessee Regional Art Center in Humboldt, Congressman Kustoff announced that Tierra Anderson, of Fayette County, was the overall winner .

The piece called “Lost in Thought” will now be displayed in the U.S. Capitol in Washington for one year.

Honors at the event also included work by Obion County High School’s, Laney Priest, South Gibson High School’s Mason Terry, and Huntingdon High School’s Kali Towater.