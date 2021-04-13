April 13, 2021
Area Farmers Getting Ground Ready for Corn Crops

Thunderbolt News rode with farmer, Joe Campbell, as he applied fertilizer on one of his Obion County farm grounds….(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)

Area farmers are taking advantage of dry, sunny days to get corn ground ready to plant for the season.

On Monday, fifth generation Fulton County farmer Joe Campbell was working some of his corn ground in Obion County.

Campbell took Thunderbolt News around the field in his tractor, as he applied fertilizer to the ground.(AUDIO)

 

Campbell was asked where he stood time wise, in putting corn seed in the ground.(AUDIO)

 

Campbell said farmers in the area are truly blessed with conditions they have to plant their crops each year.

 

 

Charles Choate

