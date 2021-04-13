Area Farmers Getting Ground Ready for Corn Crops

Area farmers are taking advantage of dry, sunny days to get corn ground ready to plant for the season.

On Monday, fifth generation Fulton County farmer Joe Campbell was working some of his corn ground in Obion County.

Campbell took Thunderbolt News around the field in his tractor, as he applied fertilizer to the ground.(AUDIO)

Campbell was asked where he stood time wise, in putting corn seed in the ground.(AUDIO)

Campbell said farmers in the area are truly blessed with conditions they have to plant their crops each year.