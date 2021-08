Area high school football teams will return to the field for scrimmages on Friday.

Union City will play host to Dyer County at 5:30.

Obion County Central will host a three-way scrimmage with Greenfield and Ripley starting at 7:00.

South Fulton will travel to Halls for a 6:00 start.

Westview will play at Crockett County at 7:00.

Fulton County will host Ballard Memorial at 6:00.

Dresden will scrimmage at Camden at 6:00.