Area high school golfers look to continue recent success

Weakley County has sent representatives to the state golf championships for the last two years. Local linksters begin their new season with the goal of making it three in a row.

Westview boys return three golfers with state tournament experience. Connor Newsom and Ethan Hatler advanced last year, with Newsom placing 40th and Hatler finishing tied for 51st. Luke Stephenson qualified for state in 2021 and finished 49th.

Newsom is back for his senior season and joins classmates Easton Adams and Brett McGuffin. Hatler and Stephenson are juniors this year along with Jack Hays Allen and Josh Simmons. Rounding out the Charger team are sophomores Thomas Baker and Lake Chester and freshmen Lawson Bragg and Sullivan Stooksberry.

Dresden has three golfers this fall. Junior Kaden Smith and sophomore Brad Mathis play the boys circuit, while sophomore Hayleigh Smith challenges on the girls side.

Gleason fields four Lady Bulldogs to compete this season. Seniors Makayla Morrow, Shelby Perry and Zowie Tipton and junior Samantha Bonanno vie for postseason spots.

Freshman Baylor Vujicic is the lone golfer for Greenfield boys.

Coaches for the county’s golf teams are Heith Rogers at Dresden, Jacob Canaday at Gleason, Matt Butler at Greenfield and Willie Trevathan at Westview.

Westview boys opened their season Tuesday (Aug. 1) with a win over McKenzie and Huntingdon. Luke Stephenson was low medalist with an even-par 35. Dresden begins its schedule Aug. 7, while Gleason and Greenfield have their first matches Aug. 8.

Other key returners around the area include South Fulton’s Maddie Gray and Union City’s Alli Frilling, Mimi Jenkins and Adeline Rice. All four qualified for the girls state tournament last year. Gray finished 16th, with Frilling placing 19th and Jenkins and Rice finishing tied for 27th.