Several area high school teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press Prep Football polls.

In Class 1A, South Pittsburg (2-0) is the top-ranked team with 13 first place votes. Third ranked Lake County (0-0) received one first place vote. Huntingdon (1-0) is ranked fourth, and Greenfield (2-0) is at number nine this week.

Class 2A has Peabody (2-0) in the number one spot with McKenzie (2-0) in seventh and Adamsville (1-1) in eighth.

Alcoa (2-0) is the number one team in Class 3A, with Covington (2-0) in second. Westview (2-0) is in seventh with Milan (1-1) in eighth.

In Class 4A, Elizabethton (2-0) is the top team with Hardin County (2-0) in second place. Lexington (2-0) is ranked ninth this week with Haywood (0-2) in the ten spot.

Class 5A has Knoxville Central (2-0) at number one with Henry County (1-1) in ninth and Dyer County (2-0) in tenth.

Oakland (1-0) is the number one team in Class 6A.

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.