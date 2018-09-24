Several area high school teams are ranked high in this week’s Associated Press Tennessee Football Prep Poll.

In Class 1-A, (6-0) Greenback is the No. 1 team with (6-0) Huntingdon in fourth, (4-1) Lake County in seventh, and (5-1) West Carroll in tenth.

In Class 2-A, (6-0) Meigs County is No. 1 in the state, with (6-0) Peabody in third and (5-0) Riverside in sixth.

In Class 3-A, (6-0) Alcoa is No. 1, with (5-0) Covington in second.

In Class 4-A, (5-0) Greeneville is ranked No. 1, with (6-0) Jackson South Side in fourth, (6-0) Dyersburg in fifth, and (5-1) Crockett County in eighth.

In Class 5-A, (6-0) Henry County is the No. 1 team in the state.

And in Class 6-A, (4-1) Maryville is ranked No. 1.

