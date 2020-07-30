The Obion County Chamber of Commerce, and Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, teamed together for a legislative breakfast Wednesday morning in Union City.

State Representatives Rusty Grills and Andy Holt, along with State Senator John Stevens, were invited to speak during the event.

The lawmakers first spoke about issues facing the state and area, with Grills touching on the personal effects of COVID-19.

Senator Stevens addressed issues surrounding the affects of the virus on the fiscal year budget.

With Representative Holt not seeking another term in office, he asked for legislative support in passing a farm sales tax bill.

Wednesday’s legislative event at the Obion County Public Library was attended by members of the agriculture community, business community and elected officials.