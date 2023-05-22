Area library managers graduate Public Library Management Institute

The Tennessee State Library & Archives and Secretary of State Tre Hargett proudly recognized 21 local library directors for graduating from the Public Library Management Institute.

Participants earned a Public Library Management Certification through the three-year Public Library Management Institute sponsored by the Tennessee Library & Archives.

“The Public Library Management Institute is an excellent opportunity for library professionals to continue learning new skills,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Congratulations to this year’s graduates.”

Area 2023 program graduates include:

John Blankenship – Humboldt Public Library, Gibson County

Vanessa Cain – McIver’s Grant Public Library, Dyer County

Kathy Collins – WG Rhea Public Library, Henry County

Carolina Conner – Obion County Public Library, Obion County

Deena Smith – Sharon Public Library, Weakley County

Mitzi Willis – Newbern City Library, Dyer County

The Public Library Management Institute provides professionals who have moved into library director roles as a second or third career with library management skills training. Participants attend three five-day workshops and receive continuing management, leadership and partnership skills education.

“The Library & Archives is committed to assisting library directors in developing their skills so they can be a greater resource in their community,” said Assistant State Librarian Maria Sochor.

Each participant presented a capstone project on a professional topic of their choice to a panel of colleagues and Library & Archives staff to graduate.

The Public Library Management Institute is an extension of the Tennessee Regional Library System’s comprehensive training program.