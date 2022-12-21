Area Motorists Are Urged to Check Their Vehicles in Advance of Arctic Air

With forecasts of an approaching Arctic cold front to the area, residents are now bracing for some of the coldest temperatures in several years.

While making plans for adequate heat, food and other necessities, local residents are also encouraged to perform a much needed vehicle inspection.

Terry Hornsby, at Hornsby’s Garage in Union City, said some basic checks could be the difference in a vehicle starting and running correctly in the very cold conditions.(AUDIO)

With wind chills scheduled to drop well below zero this week, Hornsby said motorists must also be prepared to deal with dangerous conditions, should they have vehicle problems.(AUDIO)

Hornsby said the coldest days of Winter, and the hottest days of Summer, always cause the greatest mechanical and equipment stress on a vehicle.