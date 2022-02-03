Area Motorists Urged to Use Caution on Roadways in the Ken-Tenn Area

Law enforcement officials are urging area motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel today, due to the ice covered roadways.

Anyone who must travel is recommended to take extra time in reaching their destination.

Motorists are also recommended to have a safety kit, that includes a charged cell phone, water, snacks and a blanket, should they become stranded.

An Ice Storm Warning remains in affect until midnight, with additional accumulations of sleet, freezing rain and snow expected during the period.