Area Motorists Urged to Use Caution With Back to School in Obion County

Motorists traveling in Obion County are being urged to use caution with the beginning of school today.

With back-to-school comes the start of buses loading and unloading students, children being dropped off by their parents, and students who will be driving to school.

Law enforcement officers will be working around schools zones in the county, with speed limits strictly enforced.

Motorists are also reminded to never pass a stopped school bus, which may be loading or unloading children in the morning or afternoon.