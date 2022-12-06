Area players named to 2022 Region 7-2A All-Region Football Team

Several area players have been named to the 2022 Region 7-2A All-Region Team.

Westview’s Quincy Hamilton was named Region MVP with Union City’s Keaton Brown and Huntingdon’s Gray Eubanks named Offensive MVPs and Huntingdon’s Elijah Flowers named Defensive MVP.

Linemen of the Year honors went to Union City’s Hayden Kennedy and Westview’s Micah Daniels.

The Region 7-2A Kickers of the Year are Finn Frankum of Union City and Cason Totten of Westview.

Huntingdon’s Eric Swenson was named the Region 7-2A Coach of the Year.

Region 7-2A All-Region Team

Camden

Karson Goodwin

Isaac Moore

Will Dobson

Hayden Jennette

Gibson County

Jay Allen

Ethan Hutchison

Aiden Webb

Houston County

Tristen Hooper

Preston Mitchell

Huntingdon

CJ Pelanero

Brady Warbritton

Ashton Hutcherson

Landon Gordon

Easton Byars

Austin Byrd

Union City

Gage Smith

Jacob Arnold

Kelan Robinson

Kolby Craig

Hayden Moon

Westview

Craig Ross

Drew Shanklin

Omarion Harris

Nolan Pritchett

Hayden Smith

Christian Ingram

Britton Carver