Area players named to 2022 Region 7-2A All-Region Football Team
Several area players have been named to the 2022 Region 7-2A All-Region Team.
Westview’s Quincy Hamilton was named Region MVP with Union City’s Keaton Brown and Huntingdon’s Gray Eubanks named Offensive MVPs and Huntingdon’s Elijah Flowers named Defensive MVP.
Linemen of the Year honors went to Union City’s Hayden Kennedy and Westview’s Micah Daniels.
The Region 7-2A Kickers of the Year are Finn Frankum of Union City and Cason Totten of Westview.
Huntingdon’s Eric Swenson was named the Region 7-2A Coach of the Year.
Region 7-2A All-Region Team
Camden
Karson Goodwin
Isaac Moore
Will Dobson
Hayden Jennette
Gibson County
Jay Allen
Ethan Hutchison
Aiden Webb
Houston County
Tristen Hooper
Preston Mitchell
Huntingdon
CJ Pelanero
Brady Warbritton
Ashton Hutcherson
Landon Gordon
Easton Byars
Austin Byrd
Union City
Gage Smith
Jacob Arnold
Kelan Robinson
Kolby Craig
Hayden Moon
Westview
Craig Ross
Drew Shanklin
Omarion Harris
Nolan Pritchett
Hayden Smith
Christian Ingram
Britton Carver