Area Residents Urged to Prepare for Spring Thunderstorms

The Ken-Tenn area, along with the mid-western part of the nation, is now in the heart of Spring severe weather season.

Paducah National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Rick Shanklin, said the next six weeks is the prime time for severe thunderstorms.

During a visit to the Thunderbolt Broadcasting studios in Union City, Shanklin urged all area residents to be prepared for severe weather.(AUDIO)

Shanklin said this period of the Spring season is the most likely time of the year for storms to produce tornadoes.(AUDIO)

Shanklin also urged all residents to have access to immediate weather bulletins at home, and on the go, should severe storms be possible.