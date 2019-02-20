The combination of heavy overnight rain, and high river waters, has forced the closing of several roads in Western Kentucky this morning.

In Fulton County:

KY 1129/Adams Road is CLOSED at the 4 to 9 mile marker

Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters

KY 2140 is CLOSED between KY 1129 and KY 94 near the Mud Creek Branch Bridge

KY 1129 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 2 to 4mm between KY 2149 and KY 94

Graves County

KY 131/Said Rd is CLOSED on the McCracken side of the Graves-McCracken County…

KY 58 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm at the Graves-Hickman Co. Line…

KY1820 is CLOSED between KY 339 and KY 1241 east of Melber

Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm

KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.5mm due to a damaged cross drain

KY 1219 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1mm

KY 58 has Water Over Road signs up at 7 to 8mm-

KY 307 has Water Over Road signs up at the 13 to 14mm South of Fulgham

KY 2206 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1mm

US 51 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 10 to 13mm

KY 58 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm in Graves County at the Graves-Hickman Co. Line