Area Roads Remain Ice Covered and Dangerous

Motorists in the Ken-Tenn area are again urged to use caution if they are required to travel.

Many roads remain ice covered, and are extremely slick.

Those who must travel tonight are urged to have a safety kit in their vehicle, as temperatures are expected to drop to around 12 degrees, with wind chills near zero.

In the event of getting stuck, or running off the roadway, motorists should have a fully charged cell phone, a blanket, snacks and water.

The local area is finally expected to rise above freezing on Sunday, with current forecasts calling for a daytime high around 42 degrees.