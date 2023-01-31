Area Roads Remain Very Slick From Sleet and Freezing Rain

Motorists in the Ken-Tenn area are urged to use caution, and extra time, if they have to travel today.

Roads and streets in the local area are extremely slick, following the sleet and freezing rain that moved in late Monday afternoon.

Chances of melting are slim, with forecast highs for today at 29-degrees.

Another round of possible sleet and freezing rain is in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon, with overnight lows dropping to around 22-degrees.