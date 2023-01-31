January 31, 2023
Area Roads Remain Very Slick From Sleet and Freezing Rain

Roads around the Ken-Tenn area remain very slick from the overnight sleet and freezing rain. Motorists area advised to use extreme caution if travel is required today….(photos: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Motorists in the Ken-Tenn area are urged to use caution, and extra time, if they have to travel today.

Roads and streets in the local area are extremely slick, following the sleet and freezing rain that moved in late Monday afternoon.

Chances of melting are slim, with forecast highs for today at 29-degrees.

Another round of possible sleet and freezing rain is in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon, with overnight lows dropping to around 22-degrees.

Charles Choate

