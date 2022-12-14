Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break

Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week.

The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd.

The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school leaving at 10:00, and grades 1-thru-4 and the high school dismissing at 10:30. Students will return from the holiday break on January 10th.

Students in the Obion County and Weakley County School Systems will begin their Christmas break after a half-day of classes on Friday. Classes for both districts will resume on January 3rd.

The Lake County School System will dismiss after a half-day on Friday, with students returning to class on January 4th.

Christmas break will start for the Fulton County and Hickman County School Systems following a full day of classes on Friday. Students will return on January 2nd in Hickman County, and on January 4th at Fulton County.