Area schools competing this week in TSSAA Spring Fling

Several area high school teams will be in Murfreesboro this week competing in the TSSAA Spring Fling.

In baseball, McKenzie, Bradford, and Peabody will be playing Tuesday in the Class 1A state tournament.

McKenzie will face University School of Johnson City at 4:00, Bradford plays East Robertson at 6:30, and Peabody will face Jo Byrns at 6:30.

Milan plays Cannon County Tuesday at 4:00 in Class 2A.

In Class 3A, South Gibson faces Upperman Tuesday at 4:00 followed by Dyer County and Tennessee at 6:30.

In Class 1A softball, Halls will face Jo Byrns Tuesday at 2:00, Bruceton plays Cosby Tuesday at 2:00 and the Dresden Lady Lions will face Gordonsville Tuesday at 3:00. That game will be broadcast on STAR 95.1.

In Class 2A, Westview’s Lady Chargers will play either Community or Westmoreland Tuesday at 3:30. That game will be broadcast on MIX 101.3.

The Henry County Lady Patriots play Daniel Boone Tuesday at 5:30 in Class 4A.

Meanwhile, in girls’ track and field, Dresden’s Brinley Little and Union City’s Katana Bonds, Debrionna Jones, and Ada Rogers will be competing this week in Class 1A track and field.

Alana Seals and Faith Reed from South Gibson, Anitra Honore from Dyer County, and Alyria Green and Zainab Manneh from Dyersburg will compete in Class 2A track.

In Class 1A boys track and field, Union City’s Kolby Craig, Keylon Roberson, Keaton Brown, and Kameron Shade, Peabody’s Derek Kee, Milan’s Andy Westbrook, Huntingdon’s Tycen Willis and Colton King, and Bruceton’s Owen Crocker will be competing this week.

South Gibson’s Riccardo Brovinni and Jonathan Reed, Dyer County’s Drew Evans, and Dyersburg’s Givonni Hammond will compete in Class 2A.

In girls’ team tennis, Union City will play University School of Johnson City Tuesday at 1:00, while Dyersburg’s Malyn Morgan will compete Thursday in singles, and Union City’s Molly Kizer and Shelby Bondurant compete Thursday in doubles.

In Class 1A boys tennis, Obion Central’s Olin Johnson plays Thursday at 9:00 in singles with Union City’s Gavin Pledge and Charleton Wisener competing Thursday at 9:00 in doubles.