Several area schools have been named 2018 Reward Schools by the Tennessee Department of Education.

State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen says Reward status is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee. Reward schools are those that are improving overall student academic achievement and student growth for all students and for student groups.

Those recognized as Reward Schools for 2018 include: Bradford Elementary, Gibson County High School, Medina Middle School, Rutherford Elementary, South Gibson High School, Spring Hill Elementary, Henry Elementary, Huntingdon Middle School, McKenzie High School, Hillcrest Elementary, Lake Road Elementary, Paris Inman Middle School, Martin Elementary, and West Carroll Junior/Senior High School,

318 schools in 85 school districts – or about 20 percent of schools in the state – earned Reward status.

