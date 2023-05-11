Area Schools Nearing Last Day of Classes, Graduation

School systems around the area are winding down for their annual Summer break.

In West Tennessee, students in the Obion County School System will end classes on May 18th, with graduation at South Fulton and Obion Central on the 19th.

Weakley County and Gibson County classes will come to an end on May 23rd. Graduation at South Gibson will be on the 18th, with Weakley County and Gibson County schools graduating on the 19th.

The last day of classes for Union City students is on May 26th, with graduation ceremonies scheduled for May 20th.

In Western Kentucky, the Mayfield City School System will end classes this Friday, with graduation also taking place.

Hickman County will end classes on the 17th, with graduation on Friday the 19th.

The last day of classes in the Graves County School System will be on the 19th, with high school graduation held that night.

The Fulton County and Fulton Independent School Systems will dismiss for Summer break on May 25th, with both schools holding graduation ceremonies on May 26th.