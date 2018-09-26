Several area schools have been awarded part of a $35 million school security funding to be used to implement identified school security and safety needs.

In the School Safety and Security category, Weakley County Schools received $112,750, which Director of Schools Randy Frazier says will be going into the School Resource Officer Program being implemented this year in all Weakley County Schools.

In the Safe School Allocation, Obion County Schools received $35,640, Union City Schools received $17,390, Carroll County received $4,110, Huntingdon receives $14,670, McKenzie $15,490, Henry County Schools received $32,000 and Paris Special Schools received $17,690.

The school security funding was included in the governor’s fiscal year 2019 budget and passed by the General Assembly.

The funds include $25 million in one-time funding for schools to address vulnerabilities and risks, the School Safety and Security grant, and $10 million in recurring grant funding for ongoing safety and prevention programs, the Safe School grant.

