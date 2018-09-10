Several area Ken-Tenn high school football teams earned rankings this week on the AP Football Prep Polls.

In Kentucky Class 2A, (4-0) Mayfield is ranked number one, and in Class 3A, (3-1) Paducah Tilghman is tied for seventh, and (2-2) Caldwell County is ninth.

In Tennessee Class 5A, (4-0) Henry County is ranked third, and in Class 4A, (4-0) Jackson South Side is ranked fourth, (4-0) Dyersburg is fifth, (4-0) Crockett County is ranked eighth, and (2-2) Haywood County is ranked ninth.

In Class 3A, (4-0) Covington is ranked second, while in Class 2A, (4-0) Peabody is third and (3-0) Riverside is eighth.

And in Class 1A, (4-0) Huntingdon is fourth, (3-1) Lake County is seventh, (3-1) Dresden is eighth, and (4-0) West Carroll is tenth.

