Area teams in AP basketball prep polls

Several area teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press basketball prep polls.

In girls Class 1A, the McKenzie Lady Rebels are third and the Dresden Lady Lions are ranked sixth.

In girls Class 2A, the Westview Lady Chargers are the number one team with the Gibson County Lady Pioneers in fourth and the Huntingdon Fillies in fifth.

And in girls Class 3A, Jackson South Side is number one, Dyer County’s Lady Choctaws are eighth, and the Crockett County Lady Cavaliers are tenth.

Meanwhile, in boys Class 1A, McKenzie is in eighth.

The Milan Bulldogs are ranked fourth in Class 2A.

In Class 3A, Crockett County is second, Haywood is third, and the Obion Central Rebels are eighth.

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.