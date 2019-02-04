Eleven area basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press basketball prep polls.

In Division 1 Class 2A girls, Jackson South Side moves up a spot to N0. 6 this week, with the Westview Lady Chargers also moving up one spot to No. 8. Crockett County’s Lady Cavaliers remain at No. 10 this week.

In Division 1 Class 1A, Gibson County’s Lady Pioneers remain the No. 1 team in the state, with the Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets staying at No. 5 this week. Gleason’s Lady Bulldogs move up a spot to No. 7.

In Division 2 Class 1A, the USJ Lady Bruins drop a spot to No. 3.

In boys Division 1 Class 2A, Jackson South Side moves up a spot to No. 2.

In boys Division 1 Class 1A, Humboldt stays at No. 2, McKenzie moves up one spot to No. 8, and Peabody drops a spot to No. 10.