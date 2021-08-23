Area teams ranked in AP Tennessee Football Prep Polls
Several area high school teams are ranked in the AP’s first Tennessee Football Prep Polls of the season.
In Class 1A, defending state champion Peabody (1-0) is the No. 1 team in the state with McKenzie (1-0) in the fourth spot and the Dresden Lions (0-1) in ninth.
Meigs County (1-0) is the top team in Class 2A, with Westview (1-0) receiving one first place in the third spot. Huntingdon (0-1) is ranked sixth.
In Class 3A, Alcoa (1-0) is at No. 1 with Covington (1-0) in the second spot and Waverly (1-0) in eighth.
Elizabethton (1-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A with Haywood County (0-0) in sixth and Milan (0-1) is ranked ninth.
In Class 5A, Powell (1-0) is the top team with Henry County (0-1) in the third spot.
Oakland (1-0) is the No. 1 team in Class 6A.