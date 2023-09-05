Area teams ranked in this week’s AP Football Prep Polls

Several area teams are ranked in this week’s Tennessee Associated Press Football Prep Polls.

Class 1A

School Record Points Prv

1. South Pittsburg (13) 3-0 173 1

2. Dresden (5) 3-0 157 2

3. Coalfield 3-0 124 4

4. McKenzie 2-1 112 3

5. Moore County 3-0 106 6

6. Whitwell 3-0 89 5

7. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 2-1 68 9

8. Union City 1-2 31 8

9. Sale Creek 2-1 25 7

10. Cloudland 2-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 16. Richland 12. Oakdale 11. Clay County 11. Eagleville 10. Halls 7. South Fulton 6. Gleason 5. Chattanooga Prep 3. Cornersville 2. West Carroll 1. Humboldt 1.

Class 2A

School Record Points Prv

1. Riverside (10) 2-1 154 1

1. Milan (4) 3-0 154 2

3. East Robertson (2) 3-0 147 3

4. York Institute 3-0 115 4

5. Marion County (1) 3-0 96 6

6. Lewis County 3-0 91 5

7. Smith County (1) 3-0 81 9

8. Huntingdon 1-1 57 7

9. Fairley (1) 3-0 47 NR

10. Mt. Pleasant 3-0 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Hampton 23. Waverly 12. South Greene 8. Trousdale County 8. Loretto 6. Monterey 3. Cannon County 2. Freedom Prep 2. Fayetteville 1.

Class 3A

School Record Points Prv

1. Alcoa (19) 3-0 190 1

2. East Nashville 3-0 158 2

3. Dyersburg 3-0 140 4

4. Meigs County 3-0 114 6

5. Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-0 92 3

6. Chuckey-Doak 3-0 91 7

7. Sequatchie County 3-0 64 NR

8. Giles County 1-2 49 8

9. Covington 1-2 39 5

10. Kingston 2-1 33 9

Others receiving votes: Sweetwater 17. Watertown 17. Unicoi County 9. Pigeon Forge 7. White House-Heritage 6. Westview 5. Ripley 5. Bolton 4. McMinn Central 3. Raleigh Egypt 1. Johnson County 1.

Class 4A

School Record Points Prv

1. Pearl-Cohn (11) 3-0 169 2

2. Greeneville (6) 2-0 161 1

3. Elizabethton (1) 3-0 156 3

4. Upperman (1) 3-0 135 4

5. Hardin County 3-0 113 6

6. Stone Memorial 3-0 74 8

7. Haywood County 2-1 61 5

8. Red Bank 2-1 51 7

9. Crockett County 3-0 31 NR

10. Macon County 2-1 26 10

Others receiving votes: Loudon 12. Marshall County 11. Obion County 11. White County 9. Gibbs 7. Anderson County 6. Lexington 5. Creek Wood 3. White House 2. Carter 2.

Class 5A

School Record Points Prv

1. Knoxville West (18) 3-0 180 1

2. Henry County 3-0 165 2

3. Nolensville 3-0 126 3

4. Munford 3-0 112 6

5. Centennial 3-0 111 7

6. Page 2-1 90 5

7. Oak Ridge 2-0 77 NR

8. Powell (1) 1-2 53 4

9. Beech 1-2 29 8

(tie) Walker Valley 3-0 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Hendersonville 19. Southwind 14. Rhea County 11. Knoxville Central 9. East Hamilton 6. Knoxville Halls 5. McMinn County 4. Springfield 4. Sevier County 1.

Class 6A

School Record Points Prv

1. Bradley Central (5) 3-0 168 2

2. Oakland (10) 2-1 165 1

3. Brentwood 3-0 132 5

4. Germantown (1) 3-0 131 4

5. Maryville (3) 2-1 130 3

6. Farragut 2-1 64 6

7. Riverdale 2-1 62 8

8. Mt. Juliet 3-0 49 T9

9. Bartlett 2-1 38 NR

10. Bearden 1-2 26 T9

Others receiving votes: Collierville 24. Ravenwood 13. Dobyns-Bennett 9. William Blount 9. Hardin Valley 8. Houston 6. Cleveland 5. Coffee County 3. Cookeville 1. Jefferson County 1. Siegel 1.

