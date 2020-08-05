Voting will begin earlier in some Northwest Tennessee counties.

This is particularly important due to the State Senate race between Casey Hood and John Stevens for the 24th District, which includes Benton, Carroll, Gibson, Henry, Obion, and Weakley Counties.

Voting hours in Henry County are from 7:00 until 7:00, with voting hours from 8:00 until 7:00 in Benton, Carroll, Gibson, Obion, and Weakley Counties.

While not in the 24th District, Dyer County voters will also go to the polls earlier with hours from 7:00 until 7:00 and Lake County voting from 8:00 until 7:00.