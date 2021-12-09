December 9, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Arkansas-Little Rock looks…

Arkansas-Little Rock looks to move to OVC

Arkansas-Little Rock looks to move to OVC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas-Little Rock Board of Trustees has approved the chancellor’s request to pursue a move to the Ohio Valley Conference.

Chancellor Christina Drale intends the school to join the conference on July 1. Arkansas-Little Rock is a member of the Sun Belt Conference for all sports except wrestling, where it competes in the PAC-12.

The OVC now has 10 members, but two are leaving. Belmont will leave for the Missouri Valley Conference; Austin Peay will join the ASUN Conference.

 

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology