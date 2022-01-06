Arkansas Man Arrested Following Union City Traffic Stop

A traffic stop led to the arrest of an Arkansas man on various charges.

Union City police reports said an officer stopped a vehicle during the early morning hours on Monday, due to a non-working headlight.

Reports said the driver, identified as 26 year old Joshua Austin Scott of West Memphis, did not have any identification.

When running Scott’s name through the National Crime Information Center, it was learned the drivers license were suspended for failure to appear in West Memphis court in 2021.

The report stated Scott also had an arrest for driving on suspended license in 2020, and had an active warrant in Crittenden County, Arkansas for felony theft of property valued between $1,000 and $5,000.

He was taken to the Obion County Jail on the charge of driving on suspended license and a crime in another state.