Arkansas Man Arrested in Union City With Stolen Firearm, Marijuana

An arrest was made in Union City on charges involving a stolen firearm and marijuana.

Union City police reports said a traffic stop was initiated on West Reelfoot Avenue, on a vehicle operated by 25 year old Alexis Mason, of Jonesboro, Arkansas.

During the stop, reports said officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Ms. Mason and her passenger, 26 year old Bryan Anthony Amerson, also of Jonesboro, were asked to exit the vehicle for a probable cause search.

Reports said Ms. Mason told officers of a gun in the glove box, which was located and determined to have been stole on February 17th in Jonesboro.

Amerson said he bought the gun from a co-worker, and was charged with theft of property under $1,000.

Reports said Amerson also had 4.2 grams of marijuana in his possession, and was additionally issued a possession of marijuana charge.