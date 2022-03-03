Arkansas man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling meth in West Tennessee

A former resident of Arkansas will spend 120 months in federal prison for selling methamphetamine in West Tennessee.

U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. says 37-year-old James Elmer Sneed was sentenced last Friday in Jackson federal court to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to information presented in court, in January 2018, while traveling from Arkansas to Georgia, Sneed stopped in Jackson, Tennessee to meet a woman and sell her methamphetamine. After his arrival, Sneed was contacted by his co-defendant, William Hill, also a known narcotics distributor. Hill decided to travel to Jackson so that Sneed could arrange a meeting between Hill and the woman for Hill to sell her drugs.

On January 4, 2018, Sneed rented a hotel room at the Country Inn & Suites in Jackson and set up a meeting between Hill and the woman. Sneed then left Jackson and let Hill use the hotel room for the purposes of storing and selling narcotics to her and others.

On January 6, 2018, Jackson Police officers were called to the hotel to assist management with the removal of the occupants from Sneed’s room. Management reported heavy foot traffic coming to and from the room, and the odor of marijuana outside the room. In addition, the occupants refused room service for several days, which was against hotel policy.

In the room, officers found a meth pipe on the bed and narcotics and money in an open safe. Hill and his girlfriend were removed from the room and Hill was found in possession of the key to the safe. Later that day, members of JPD Metro Narcotics Unit obtained and executed a search warrant for the room. A search of the room revealed approximately 447 grams of crystal meth (“ice”) in the safe, three sets of digital scales, five meth pipes, cutting agent, and $2,530 in cash.

A DEA lab test confirmed the net weight of the meth was 410 grams, and that the purity level was 84%.

The case was investigated by the Jackson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA.