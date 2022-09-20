September 20, 2022
Armed barricaded person arrested on multiple felonies in Dyersburg

An armed man who barricaded himself in a Dyersburg home is facing multiple felonies.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 38-year-old Steven Thurmond, of Dyersburg, was arrested early Saturday morning following a nearly four-and-a-half-hour standoff at home on Harrell Avenue.

The incident began around 8:45 Friday night when officers were called to a domestic assault and found Thurmond’s 58-year-old mother suffering from facial wounds.

After barricading himself inside the home with a shotgun, Thurmond threatened to shoot officers.

Chief Isbell says following the lengthy standoff, Thurmond was taken into custody without incident and charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Domestic Assault, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Introducing Contraband into a Penal Institution.

He’s being held in the Dyer County Jail.

