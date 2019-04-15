Union City police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who robbed Pockets Shell, on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Police reports said officers were called to the location just after 4:00 on Sunday morning.

Police Chief Perry Barfield confirmed the robbery was an armed robbery with the individual using a firearm to obtain money from a cashier.

Anyone who may have seen an individual leaving the store in a vehicle around the hour of 4:00 is asked to contact the Union City Police Department or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.