Armed Robbery Investigation in Hickman   

The Hickman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in connection with an armed robbery on Monday night.

Police reports said around 9:55, an armed individual crawled through the drive-thru window of the Wine Cellar II, located on Seventh Street.

Once inside the business, the individual demanded cash from the clerk.

The robber was armed with a handgun, and wore a dark green hooded sweatshirt, black pants, gloves and black shoes.

The subject made off with cash, and ran on foot towards Holly Street.

Photos from the robbery have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Fulton County Dispatch or the Hickman Police Department.