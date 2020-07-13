The Jackson Police Department is still seeking assistance in identifying two suspects connected with an the armed robbery.

Reports said the robbery occurred at Metro PCS, on North Parkway on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson police say two black males, armed with a handgun, entered the business and demanded money.

One male was wearing khaki shorts, white shirt, white arm sleeve, white shoes, and a green and white Boston Celtics hat.

The other male was wearing all black with a red and black Chicago Bulls hat.

Both males were wearing medical style face masks at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.