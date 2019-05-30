Extension officials in the Ken-Tenn area are making residents aware of army worms, which have been located in different locations.

Obion County Extension Director Bob Shumate said the worms can cause damage in a variety of locations.

Shumate spoke about damage detected in the county, and efforts to prevent the pest problem.

Weakley County Extension Director Jeff Lannom reported isolated cases of army worms, with the most recent sightings coming Southwest of Martin.

Extension Director Ben Rudy, in Fulton County, also said some reports of the pests have been received.