ARPA Funds Approved for Obion and Troy by Budget Committee

The Obion County Budget Committee has approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for projects in Obion and Troy.

While both communities recently received Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation funding, additional monies are needed to complete infrastructure improvements.

During Monday’s meeting, Obion Mayor Rodney Underwood, and Troy City Manager Johnny McTurner, addressed the committee with their requests.(AUDIO)

McTurner said their improvements also includes updates to the drinking water.(AUDIO)

Before the vote on the projects, Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. informed the board of a dwindling fund balance with the counties ARPA monies.(AUDIO)

Board members voted unanimously for the Obion and Troy funding, which now goes for approval before the full county commission.