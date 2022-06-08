Arraignment Held for Martin Man Charged in Death of Army Veteran

Arraignment was held in Obion County General Sessions Court for a Martin man charged with the murder of a Union City man.

28 year old Cameron A. Taylor appeared before General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith, in connection with his arrest on charges of first degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The charges were issued following an investigation into the death of 53 year old Robert Vallery.

The body of the retired Army veteran was found on November 12th, at his home on Will Dickerson Road.

The investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Obion County Sheriff’s Office led to warrants being served on Taylor at the Obion County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

During his arraignment on charges dealing with the death of Vallery, a public defender was appointed and a preliminary hearing was set for June 30th.

No bond was issued in the case.