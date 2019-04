A Fulton man has been arrested for child sex charges in Obion County.

Sheriff’s Office reports said 29 year old Antwain Valdez Porterfield was taken into custody on the charge of rape of a child less than 13 years old.

Sheriff Karl Jackson said due to the case involving a minor, details of the case are not being released.

Sheriff Jackson said Porterfield was booked in the Obion County Jail on a bond of $100,000.