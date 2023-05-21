Arrest in Perry County house fire

A Perry County woman is charged with intentionally setting fire to a home in Linden.

Forty-four-year-old Kimmey Sue Wilson was arrested Friday on an Arson charge following an investigation by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Lobelville Fire Department, Linden Fire Department, and the TBI.

The fire happened on April 4th at a home in the 300 block of King Branch Road in Linden and the investigation indicated the fire was incendiary and that Wilson was the individual responsible for setting the fire.

She’s being held in the Perry County Jail on a $40,000 bond.